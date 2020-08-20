Shakib+could+make+comeback+on+Sri+Lanka+tour

Shakib Al Hasan is likely to make an immediate return to the Bangladesh team after his suspension deadline ends on 29 October, with Sri Lanka the assumed venue of his comeback.



Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka is all but confirmed and given how the tour schedule is shaping up, it is more than likely that Shakib will at least feature in the proposed three-match T20I series.



According to SLC chief executive Mohan de Silva, the two boards have reached an agreement on Bangladesh's departure date.



But, but they are still in discussions over whether it will be a two or three-match Test series after the BCB requested a three-match T20I series in addition to the original tour schedule.



Shakib will be training at the BKSP - Bangladesh's largest sporting institute - from next month, so it is likely that the Bangladesh team management will have one eye on his progress towards full fitness.



Head coach Russell Domingo has said Shakib's return will depend on his fitness levels and possibly some match-time under his belt.