Bangladesh+confirms+three+match+series+with+Sri+Lanka+

The Bangladesh sports team has confirmed that the team will arrive in Sri Lanka next month for a three-match Test series, according to foreign sports media.



The Bangladesh Cricket Board has stated that they will arrive in the island on September 23 or 24.



All three matches will most likely be played in Colombo.



They have also stated that this tournament will be a difficult one since the players have not participated in competitive cricket.



However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said that the tournament could be held successfully as planned.