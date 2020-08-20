Considerations+to+name+Sri+Lanka+as+a+T20+hosting+country

The World Cricket Council is considering naming Sri Lanka as an additional country to host the 20-over Cricket World Cup to be held in India next year.



Foreign media have reported that in addition to Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates is also preparing to be named as an additional host country for the World Cup.



Thereby, the World Cricket Council is focusing on the possibility of hosting the World Cup in a country other than India due to the existing Covid risk.



When inquired by our sports team in this regard, the President of Sri Lanka Cricket Shammi Silva stated that the ICC has decided to nominate only Sri Lanka as an additional country to host the 2021 World Cup.