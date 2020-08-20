Australia+returns+to+international+cricket

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced today that England and Australia will play three Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs in September.
The limited overs tournament in England starts on September 4.
The Twenty20 tournament will be played first, followed by the ODIs.
Due to the risk of Covid-19, it has been decided to hold all these matches in spectator-free stadiums.
