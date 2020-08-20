Two teams advance to President’s Cup quarterfinals

The Colombo Football Club and Blue Eagles have advanced to the quarterfinals of the President’s Cup football tournament.
CFC defeated Crystal Palace 4-1 and Blue Eagles won 3-1 over SLTB in matches at the Sugathadasa Stadium in Colombo yesterday (15).
The President’s Cup marks the return of local football following the Covid-19 pandemic.
It is closed for the public.
