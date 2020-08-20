Former+Indian+cricketer+dies+of+coronavirus

Former Indian Test cricketer and former politician Chetan Chauhan has died of coronavirus infection.
He was 73 years old at the time of his death and was reportedly suffering from a kidney ailment.
He has played in 40 Tests and was an opening batsman with former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for some time.
