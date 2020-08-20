Kei Nishikori, a Japanese tennis player, has been infected with the coronavirus.
Kei Nishikori, the 2014 US Open runner-up, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and said he will pull out of the tournament at Flushing Meadows that starts next week
He has gone to the United States for training where he is suspected to have been infected with the coronavirus.
