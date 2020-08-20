සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

South African Cricket President Chris Nenzani resigns

Monday, 17 August 2020 - 20:42

South+African+Cricket+President+Chris+Nenzani+resigns
Chris Nenzani has resigned as chairman of the South African Cricket Board.

During his seven-year rule, the South African Cricket Board was widely accused of corruption.

However, his term was due to end at the annual general meeting on September 5.

Also, former captain Graham Smith, who has been appointed director of South African cricket, is hopeful of bringing his team back to the forefront.

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.