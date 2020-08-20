South+African+Cricket+President+Chris+Nenzani+resigns

Chris Nenzani has resigned as chairman of the South African Cricket Board.
During his seven-year rule, the South African Cricket Board was widely accused of corruption.
However, his term was due to end at the annual general meeting on September 5.
Also, former captain Graham Smith, who has been appointed director of South African cricket, is hopeful of bringing his team back to the forefront.
