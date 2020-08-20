England+and+Pakistan+draw+second+Test

England and Pakistan played out a tame draw in their rain-hit second test at the Rose Bowl.
Only 134.3 overs were possible in the entire match.
England finished on 110 for four before the game was called off with no prospect of a winner.
Pakistan had won the toss and elected to bat, posting 236 in their first innings.
The third and final Test starts at the same venue on Friday.
