Mitchell Starc looks to 'push the limits' of his pace

Tuesday, 18 August 2020 - 14:49

Australia speedster Mitchell Starc, who is one of very few bowlers to have clocked 160kph in international cricket, says he would like to "get that speed gun up" again.

The left-arm quick was recorded bowling a yorker at 160.4kph during a Test against New Zealand at WACA in November 2015.
While generating such high speed naturally heightens the risk of injury, Starc isn't averse to cranking it up to around that pace in the future.

"It would be nice but at the same time the two occasions I've been up around that (160kph) mark I've snapped my foot," Starc told cricket.com.au.

