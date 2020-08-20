Stuart Broad, James Anderson move up in ICC Test rankings

England fast-bowlers Stuart Broad and James Anderson moved up the ladder in the recently released ICC Test rankings for bowlers.



The English pacers put on a good show in the second Test against Pakistan.



Stuart Broad took 4 wickets in the match which has helped him reach the second spot in ICC's Test rankings with 846 points.



James Anderson also managed to pick three wickets in the Test match which helped him reach the 14th spot in ICC's Test rankings.



Australian pacer Pat Cummins is at the number one spot with 904 points.