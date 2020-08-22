සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Vettori to work with Bangladesh's high performance unit in Sri Lanka

Saturday, 22 August 2020 - 7:22

Bangladesh spin consultant Daniel Vettori will work with spinners in the high performance squad during the tour of Sri Lanka, BCB official Naimur Rahman says.

The former left-arm spinner is set to join the Bangladesh set-up in Sri Lanka, and will guide the High Performance Unit's spinners, alongside being involved with the senior side.

The BCB has been mulling the option of tweaking the contract of Vettori so that he can work with a larger group of spinners during his
100-day contract period with Bangladesh, according to cricbuzz.

After a one-week camp at home, Bangladesh's Test squad is expected to travel to Sri Lanka on September 28 to play a three-match Test series, commencing on 24 October.

Along with the Test squad, BCB is planning to send the High Performance Unit to Sri Lanka, who will also play some four-day games and one-day matches.

