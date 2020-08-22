Rohit Sharma awarded India's highest sporting honour

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been awarded India's highest sporting honour, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the BCCI has confirmed.



Rohit has become just the fourth cricketer, after Sachin Tendulkar (1997-98), MS Dhoni (2007) and Virat Kohli (2018), to be conferred with this award.



The awards will be held virtually on 29 August due to the Covid-19 pandemic.