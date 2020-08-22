Pakistan+T20+squad+named

Pakistan have been named in the squad for the Twenty20 Internationals against England.



Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has decided to include Sarfaraz Ahmed, who lost his captaincy in the Twenty20 team last year, as well as Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik.



Faqir Zaman and Shaan Masood are two other notable players who have been named in the squad, while Barber Assam is the captain of the Pakistan Twenty20 team.



The first Twenty20 match between Pakistan and England is scheduled to be played on the 28th of this month in Manchester.