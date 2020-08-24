සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Australian team to England

Monday, 24 August 2020 - 10:47

The Australian cricket team left for England yesterday to play international cricket matches which were stopped due to the global epidemic.


This is the first time since March that they have met in Perth together coming in from across Australia.


However, England, West Indies, Ireland and Pakistan have already started playing international cricket.


In England, the Australian team will play 3 T20 Internationals and 3 One day Internationals.


After that, 12 players from the Australian squad will play in the IPL to be held in the United Arab Emirates. They will join the respective teams they represent in the tournament.


