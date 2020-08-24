සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

James Anderson made to wait for 600th Test wicket

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 - 13:39

England's push for victory and James Anderson's quest for a 600th Test wicket were obstructed by the weather and Pakistan's stubborn resistance on day four of the final Test at the Ageas Bowl.

Following-on, Pakistan reached 100 for two, still 210 behind, but with the opportunity to save the match if they can bat out the final day.

They could be aided by the rain that is forecast for today after more than three hours were lost yesterday afternoon and bad light forced an early close.

Anderson's quest to reach 600 was again hampered by a dropped catch - wicketkeeper Jos Buttler missed Masood, the fourth chance the pace bowler has seen go down in the match.

