James Anderson becomes the first fast bowler to take 600 wickets in Test match cricket

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 - 4:58

James Anderson from England became the first fast bowler to claim 600 Test wickets in the world.

The 38-year-old Anderson set the new record with the wicket of Azhar Ali in the ongoing test match with Pakistan.

However, he took 6 balls more than Sri Lankan spinner Muralitharan, who currently holds the record for highest number of Test wickets in the world.

Muralitharan crossed the 600 Test wickets mark off 33,711 balls.

James Anderson took 33,717 balls to take 600 wickets.

Muralitharan ended his test career with 800 wickets which is the current record for any bowler in test cricket. 

