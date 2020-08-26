Lahiru Udara, first batsman to pass 1,000 runs (pictures)

The NCC opener Lahiru Udara has become the first batsman to pass 1,000 runs in the ongoing Sri Lanka Cricket Major Tier ‘A’ tournament.So far, he has scored 1,039 runs in nine games with an average of 86.58.He has made three centuries and six half-centuries, with the 290 made against Ragama CC being his highest.He is an old boy of St. John’s College, Nugegoda.After reaching the milestone, Lahiru and his teammates celebrated in the pavilion.