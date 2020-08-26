සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Lahiru Udara, first batsman to pass 1,000 runs (pictures)

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 - 10:13

Lahiru+Udara%2C+first+batsman+to+pass+1%2C000+runs+%28pictures%29
The NCC opener Lahiru Udara has become the first batsman to pass 1,000 runs in the ongoing Sri Lanka Cricket Major Tier ‘A’ tournament.

So far, he has scored 1,039 runs in nine games with an average of 86.58.

He has made three centuries and six half-centuries, with the 290 made against Ragama CC being his highest.

He is an old boy of St. John’s College, Nugegoda.

After reaching the milestone, Lahiru and his teammates celebrated in the pavilion.


Trending News

Gold prices come down in local market
26 August 2020
Gold prices come down in local market
All govt. printing work to be done by Govt. Printing Dept.
26 August 2020
All govt. printing work to be done by Govt. Printing Dept.
Lahiru Udara, first batsman to pass 1,000 runs (pictures)
26 August 2020
Lahiru Udara, first batsman to pass 1,000 runs (pictures)
Years 6 - 13 of all Government schools will start from September 02 - Ministry of Education
25 August 2020
Years 6 - 13 of all Government schools will start from September 02 - Ministry of Education
James Anderson becomes the first fast bowler to take 600 wickets in Test match cricket
26 August 2020
James Anderson becomes the first fast bowler to take 600 wickets in Test match cricket

International News

Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
25 August 2020
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
25 August 2020
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
Donald Trump officially re-nominated as Republican presidential candidate
25 August 2020
Donald Trump officially re-nominated as Republican presidential candidate
Two powerful hurricanes to the United States
24 August 2020
Two powerful hurricanes to the United States
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.