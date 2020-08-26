West+Indies+women+to+tour+England+for+a+T20I+series

West Indies women will tour England for five T20Is in late September.
It will be the first international women's cricket between major nations since the T20 world cup final in March.
All the games will be played at the biosecure bubble set-up at Derbyshire’s county ground from 21 September.
It will be the first international women's cricket between major nations since the T20 world cup final in March.
All the games will be played at the biosecure bubble set-up at Derbyshire’s county ground from 21 September.