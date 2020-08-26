Dwayne+Bravo+becomes+the+first+bowler+to+take+500+wickets+in+T20+cricket

West Indies allrounder Dwayne Bravo became the first bowler to take 500 wickets in T20 cricket.



He reached this milestone in his 459th match. He has been playing T20 cricket for the past fourteen years.

36-year-old Bravo, who was playing for the Trinbago Knight Riders, reached 500 wickets when he picked up the wicket of St Lucia Zouks opener Rahkeem Cornwall.

Rahkeem Cornwall was caught by Colin Munro in the fourth over of the CPL match bowled by Bravo.

He has also reached another milestone of 100 wickets in the Caribbean Premier League, making him the first man to reach 100 wickets.



In the IPL, he has taken 147 wickets, finishing as the top wicket-taker in the 2013 and 2015 seasons playing for Chennai Super Kings

It has been reported that Bravo had also been the first to reach 300 and 400 T20 wickets as well.



Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga is second in the list of T20 wicket-takers, with 390 wickets from 295 matches.





