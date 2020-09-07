England+vs+Pakistan+1st+T20I+abandoned+due+to+rain

The first T20 International of three-match series has been abandoned after rain came during England's innings at The Old Trafford ground, Manchester.



The hosts were 131 for six in 16.1 when the weather intervened.



Opener Tom Banton smashed a 42-ball 71, before Pakistan stormed back in the game taking four wickets for 14 runs.

The second T20 of the series will be played tomorrow.