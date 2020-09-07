සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Two-week quarantine before Australia-New Zealand series

Saturday, 29 August 2020 - 13:42

Two-week+quarantine+before+Australia-New+Zealand+series
Australia's upcoming limited overs series against New Zealand will be played entirely in a Brisbane hub, with Covid-19 border restrictions forcing a change to the international women's schedule.

The Victoria and New South Wales-based players will undergo a 14-day quarantine alongside their New Zealand counterparts.

All three T20Is and three ODIs will be played at Brisbane's Allan Border Field, while some of the previously announced dates for the series have been changed.

The series will start with the opening T20I 26 September, followed by games on 27 and 30 September.

The ODIs will be played on 03, 05 and 07 October.

Trending News

Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
07 September 2020
Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
07 September 2020
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
07 September 2020
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
07 September 2020
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal
07 September 2020
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal

International News

Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
06 September 2020
Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
06 September 2020
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
06 September 2020
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
06 September 2020
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.