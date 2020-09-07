Two-week+quarantine+before+Australia-New+Zealand+series

Australia's upcoming limited overs series against New Zealand will be played entirely in a Brisbane hub, with Covid-19 border restrictions forcing a change to the international women's schedule.



The Victoria and New South Wales-based players will undergo a 14-day quarantine alongside their New Zealand counterparts.



All three T20Is and three ODIs will be played at Brisbane's Allan Border Field, while some of the previously announced dates for the series have been changed.



The series will start with the opening T20I 26 September, followed by games on 27 and 30 September.



The ODIs will be played on 03, 05 and 07 October.