Competition+between+prestigious+football+clubs+to+get+Lionel+Messi

There is a competition between prestigious football clubs for the services of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi as he prepares to retire from his Spanish club Barcelona after almost two decades.



The main reason for Messi 's decision to leave the team was Barcelona' s 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in Germany in the European Champions League.



France's Paris Saint-Germain and England's Manchester-City are trying to get Messi, while Italy's Juventus are also now in the running.



Lionel Messi's move from Barcelona is estimated to be worth over $ 800 million.