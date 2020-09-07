England+squad+named+for+the+matches+against+Australia+

England have been named in the squad for the three-match T 20 series against Australia starting on April 4.
Jose Butler, Mark Wood and Joffra Archer, who did not play in the Twenty20 series against Pakistan, have been named in the squad for the series against Australia.
However, England Test captain Joe Root and Jason Roy have not been named in the squad.
