Yasitha and Anika win tennis singles titles (video)

Yasitha de Silva and Anika Seneviratne won the men’s and women’s singles tennis titles respectively at the clay court national final at the SLTA courts.



Anika registered a sets victory over Savini Jayasuriya 6-2, 6-1, while Yasitha won 6-2, 7-5 over Savit Weerasinghe.



The first local tennis tournament following the Covid-19 outbreak was participated by around 800 players.