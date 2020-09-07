Shahid+Afridi+joins+the+Gladiators+team+of+the+Lanka+Premier+League+

Pakistan superstar Shahid Afridi has been named as the leading foreign player in the Goal Gladiators team in the Lanka Pierre League.

Nadeem Omar, the owner of the team, said that Moin Khan will be the head coach of the team.

When Hiru Sports inquired about the launch of the LPL tournament in a foreign country when it has still not been launched in Sri Lanka, a senior official of Sri Lanka Cricket said that the launch was done in collaboration with IPG, which handles all operations and management of the tournament.

Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement, that the postponed Lanka Premier League 20 over cricket tournament will be held from November 14 to December 6.

Earlier, the tournament was scheduled to be held from August 28 to September 20, but the organisers had to postpone it due to the risk of Covid-19.

Accordingly, the LPL will be conducted with the participation of 5 teams focused on Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna.

The matches will be played in the Dambulla Sooriyawewa Stadium, Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium and the Pallekele stadium. It has been decided not to have any matches at the R Premadasa Stadium since the repairs to the stadium have not been completed.

Therefore, the LPL matches will be played at only three venues.

23 matches have been included in the 15-day Lanka Premier League.