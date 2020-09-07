Discussions+on+amending+the+Sports+Act

A special discussion was held today to amend the existing Sports Act and bring in a new Act.
Ali Sabri, PC and Minister of Justice and Namal Rajapaksa, Minister of Youth and Sports met at the Justice Ministry.
It was decided at the meeting that the relevant amendments should be made within six months and that a concept paper should be prepared by the officials of the Ministry of Sports within the first month.
