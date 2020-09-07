English+Premier+League+football+terminates+contract+with+China

The organizers of the Premier League have decided to cancel the £564 million contract for the telecast of the English Premier League football tournament in China with immediate effect.



The Premier League has terminated its agreements for Premier League coverage in China with the digital broadcaster PPTV, a division of the Chinese conglomerate Suning Holdings, two years before the contract was due to expire.



The reason given for the termination was the failure by the Chinese company to pay £160 million due in March for 2019 broadcasts.



However, political factors, including the global epidemic of the coronavirus, British government’s decision to bar China’s Huawei Technologies Co. from the U.K.’s 5G networks, and tension over Beijing’s imposition of a sweeping national-security law on the former British colony of Hong Kong and other diplomacy problems are quoted as a possible contributing factors for the termination





