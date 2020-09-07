සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

English Premier League football terminates contract with China

Friday, 04 September 2020 - 8:17

English+Premier+League+football+terminates+contract+with+China
The organizers of the Premier League have decided to cancel the £564 million contract for the telecast of the English Premier League football tournament in China with immediate effect.

The Premier League has terminated its agreements for Premier League coverage in China with the digital broadcaster PPTV, a division of the Chinese conglomerate Suning Holdings, two years before the contract was due to expire. 

The reason given for the termination was the failure by the Chinese company to pay £160 million due in March for 2019 broadcasts.

However, political factors, including the global epidemic of the coronavirus, British government’s decision to bar China’s Huawei Technologies Co. from the U.K.’s 5G networks, and tension over Beijing’s imposition of a sweeping national-security law on the former British colony of Hong Kong and other diplomacy problems are quoted as a possible contributing factors for the termination



Trending News

Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
07 September 2020
Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
07 September 2020
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
07 September 2020
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
07 September 2020
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal
07 September 2020
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal

International News

Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
06 September 2020
Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
06 September 2020
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
06 September 2020
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
06 September 2020
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.