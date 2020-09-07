Australian+Big+Bash+T20+will+be+held+from+October+25

The Australian Cricket Board has announced that the Australian Big Bash League Twenty20 will be held from October 25.



It will also mark the start of the Australian domestic cricket tournament.



The 59-match Big Bash Twenty20 tournament will be held in Sydney for three weeks only.



This is because the risk of the Covid 19 global epidemic has not yet disappeared.



The head of the Big Bash League, Alistair Dobson, said he hoped to attract foreign players to the tournament.