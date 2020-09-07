England+wins+first+game+by+two+runs

England, batting first in the first match of the T20I series against Australia at Southampton yesterday (04), put up 162 for seven.
Dawid Malan made 66.
Australia, in reply got off to a cracking start courtesy openers David Warner (58) and Aaron Finch (46).
But, they fell from 124 for one to 133 for five and ended up losing by two runs.
