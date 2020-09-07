ICC chairman should not be from the top 3 countries - Pakistan Cricket President

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) President Eshan Mani has said that the next President of the International Cricket Council (ICC) should be elected from a country other than England, Australia or India.



International Cricket Council (ICC) President Shashank Manohar stepped down two months ago, but no new president has been elected.



It is now being debated whether the new chairman should be appointed by a two-thirds majority or a small majority on the cricket governing boards.



The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board points out that the next chairman should not be from the England, Australian and Indian cricket boards in any way.





