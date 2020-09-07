350+foreign+players+shown+interest+in+Lanka+Premier+League

Around 350 foreign players have shown interest to play in the Lanka Premier League that begins on 14 November, says Sri Lanka Cricket.



However, the total foreign players will be confined to 30, as each of the six teams can enroll only six each.



Among the foreign players desiring to play in the three-week long tournament are Chris Gayle, Denesh Ramdin, Luke Wright, Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi.



SLC vice president Ravin Wickremaratne said quarantining players and officials and opening a total of 23 games to spectators will be decided after receiving Health Ministry guidelines next week.