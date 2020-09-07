England+win+T20+series+against+Australia+

England won the three-match T20 series against Australia after winning the second match to lead 2-0.
This was after winning the second T20 match by six wickets yesterday.
Batting first, Australia scored 157 for seven at the end of the allotted 20 overs.
In reply England crossed the line in 18.5 overs for the loss of only 4 wickets.
