Sri Lanka Test squad for tests series against Bangladesh named (Video)





The Sri Lanka Cricket squad for next month's Test series against Bangladesh has been announced.



Duvindu Tillekeratne, son of former Sri Lanka Cricket captain Hashan Tillekeratne, has been named in the 23-man squad. He is the highest wicket-taker in the Inter-Club Premier League.



He has taken 61 wickets in 9 matches.



Lahiru Udara, the highest scorer in the Premier League cricket tournament, has been called up to the Sri Lanka Preliminary Test squad. He has scored 1039 runs in nine matches this season.



In addition, Santhush Goonetileke and wicketkeeper Minod Bhanuka, who played well in the Premier League, have been called up for the preliminary Test squad.



Sri Lanka will start training from next Wednesday, targeting the Bangladesh Test Tour.