French+footballer+tests+positive+for+Covid-19

French footballer Kylian Mbappe has tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty, the French Football Federation announced.



Mbappe took a test yesterday (07) morning that returned positive, the FFF said, and was then isolated from the French national team.



France is scheduled to play at home in Paris today against Croatia in a UEFA Nations League match.



The 21-year-old is the seventh Paris Saint-Germain player to have tested positive for coronavirus in recent weeks.