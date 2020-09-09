Events+of+the+National+Sports+Festival+in+Kataragama

The cycling, marathon and walking events of this year's National Festival will be held in Kataragama for three days from October 10.
Director General of Sports Amal Edirisuriya stated that the date of the finals of the National Sports Festival, which has been postponed due to the Coronavirus epidemic, will be decided in the near future.
