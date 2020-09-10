Preparations for the resumption of sports in schools - Guidelines to be issued

The Ministry of Education has decided to issue health recommendations for the resumption of sports in schools within the next two days as part of the government's program to control the coronavirus.



It is said that the Ministry of Education has received the health recommendations for the commencement of sports in schools yesterday afternoon.



Accordingly, the Director of Sports and Physical Education of the Ministry of Education Daya Bandara stated that action will be taken to provide the recommendations to the Provincial Directors of Education in the future.