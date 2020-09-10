සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Trinbago Knight Riders win CPL title

Friday, 11 September 2020 - 12:33

Trinbago+Knight+Riders+win+CPL+title

Kieron Pollard took four wickets and Lendl Simmons scored an unbeaten 84 runs, as Trinbago Knight Riders defeated St Lucia Zouks by eight wickets in the final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020.

Lendl Simmons was named man of the match for his unbeaten 84, while Kieran Pollard was named man of the series.

Trinbago Knight Riders 157/2 (Lendl Simmons 84*, Darren Bravo 58*, Roston Chase 1-13) defeated St Lucia Zouks who were 154 all out (Andre Fletcher 39, Mark Deyal 29, Kieron Pollard 4-30).




 


