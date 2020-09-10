Trinbago+Knight+Riders+win+CPL+title

Trinbago Knight Riders defeated St Lucia Zouks by eight wickets in the final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020.



Trinbago Knight Riders won by eight wickets after bowling out St Lucia Zouks who were 154 all out



Trinbago Knight Riders 157/2 (Lendl Simmons 84*, Darren Bravo 58*, Roston Chase 1-13) defeated St Lucia Zouks who were 154 all out (Andre Fletcher 39, Mark Deyal 29, Kieron Pollard 4-30).