Sri Lanka ranks 8th in ICC - ODI rankings

According to the latest rankings released by the International Cricket Council yesterday, the England team is at the top in the ODI ramkings.
India is in second place, followed by New Zealand in third place.
Australia is in 4th place, followed by South Africa, Pakistan and Bangladesh in 5th, 6th and 7th place respectively.
The Sri Lankan team is placed 8th in the ODI rankings.
