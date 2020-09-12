Sri Lanka, Bangladesh discuss Test tour

Bangladesh is set to go ahead with their scheduled three-match Test tour of Sri Lanka as per schedule provided the hosts stick to the seven-day mandatory quarantine regulations for the visiting team, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said.



The BCB said that Sri Lanka Cricket has informed them that the visitors will have to spend a week in quarantine instead of the earlier mandated 14-day period ahead of their upcoming series.



"We're communicating with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on a regular basis. We sought detailed plans from them but they informed us that they are talking with their health ministry about the quarantine period," BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told reporters.



"In our last communication with them, SLC told us that we have to be in quarantine for the first seven days after arrival, after which the players can go ahead with the training schedule.



"We believe that if it remains seven days of quarantine, we can proceed according to our plans. (But) I think we should wait for feedback from SLC before making any further comment."



Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the tour was earlier shifted from July-August to September.



According to the current schedule, Bangladesh are likely to reach Sri Lanka on 27 September for the three-Test series beginning on 24 October.