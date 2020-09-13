සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Virtual player auction on 01 Oct. for Lanka Premier League (video)

Sunday, 13 September 2020 - 15:17

A virtual player auction for the inaugural Lanka Premier League takes place on 01 October.

Sri Lanka Cricket has forwarded a list of 150 players to the event organizer IPG from which 30 players will make the cut.

Among them are Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Carlos Brathwaite, Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal and Shoib Malik who will feature in the 23-match tournament which will be held from 14 November to 06 December in Pallekele, Hambantota and Dambulla.

Shakib Al Hassan, Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mahamudullah Riyad and Mushfiqur Rahim are expected to play an iconic role in the tournament.

The LPL will feature 30 foreign players and 65 local cricket stars will be vying in 23 matches in five teams which have been named representing the five main provinces in Sri Lanka.

Five teams Colombo Lions, Dambulla Hawks, Galle Gladiators, Jaffna Cobras and Kandy Tuskers will be the competing.
Only the Galle franchise has found an owner.

Former Pakistan cricket Shahid Afridi has been named as captain of the Galle Gladiators and former Pakistan wicket keeper Moin Khan as the coach.

Each franchise can buy up to six international players.

That means the LPL is likely to 30 international cricketers and 65 local cricketers, with each squad having 19 members.

