National surfing event at Arugambay beach starts on 26 Sept. (video)

Sunday, 13 September 2020 - 15:23

The two-day national surfing championship at Arugambay beach will start on 26 September.

The media was given the details at a briefing chaired by the ministers of sports and tourism.

