England win second one day against Australia in dramatic fashion - Eoin Morgan's gamble pays off

England won the second one day international against Australia in dramatic fashion by sparking a middle order collapse by taking eight wickets for 63 runs in 17.5 overs to skittle out Australia for 207.



England who opted to bat first were struggling at 149 for 8. before Adil Rashid and Tom Curran staged a remarkable recovery with an entertaining partnership of 76 runs in 57 balls for the ninth wicket. England ended their 50 overs on 231 for the loss of 9 wickets.



Eoin Morgan top scored for England with 42 runs in 55 balls.



Australia were cruising at 144 runs for the loss of two wickets in the 30th over with Marnus Labuschagne and skipper Aaron Finch putting on a partnership of 107 runs.



Australia required 88 runs in 116 balls with 8 wickets in hand.



Eoin Morgan took a bold decision to bowl out the two main strike bowlers Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes by the 35th over. The Archer-Woakes duo broke the game open with an incredible mid-innings burst.



The pair accounted for Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell during this spell to derail the Australian chase by reducing them to 147 for 6 wickets.



During the post match presentation the England skipper Eoin Morgan stated that It's a confidence-booster for himself and the team. He further stated "when the bowlers bat like that, it makes the captain look good. But that was as well as we've bowled for a while. It reversed a little bit, went up and down but full credit to the guys collectively".



He stated that bowling out Woakes/Archer early as the 35th over was the only way they were going to win the game.

"It was like your stack is going low and you need to go in pretty soon if you want something to happen. The bowlers made us look good, particularly when Joffra and Woakes came back against Labuschagne and Finch."



ENGLAND 231/9(50 overs)

Eoin Morgan 42 (52), Joe Root, 39 (73)

Adam Zampa 3/36(10), Mitchell Starc 2/38(10)



AUSTRALIA 207(48.4 overs)

Aaron Finch 73 (105), Marnus Labuschagne 48 (59)

Chris Woakes 3/32(10), Jofra Archer 3/34(10)



Jofra Archer was named Man of the Match.



The three match series is tied one all with Australia winning the first match. The third and deciding ODI will be played on Wednesday.