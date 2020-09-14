සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Isuru Udana with Royal Challengers for IPL

Monday, 14 September 2020 - 14:29

The IPL teams are currently participating in their final training sessions in the United Arab Emirates, targeting the IPL 20-over cricket tournament which is scheduled to start next Saturday.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore team, led by India captain Virat Kohli, had a unique competition for their team's bowlers after a training session last night.

It was a yorker bowling competition based on a scoring system.

Sri Lanka all-rounder Isuru Udana, who is representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore team this time, was also present and was encouraged by team captain Virat Kohli before the match.

