Opportunity+to+watch+international+cricket+matches+again

The Cricket Board of Australia has decided to give spectators the opportunity to watch international cricket again at the grounds.



International cricket matches have not been open to spectators since last March due to the global Covid 19 epidemic.



However, tickets for 50 per cent of seats in the stadium will be issued for the limited overs tournament between the Australian and New Zealand women's cricket teams starting on the 26th in Birsbane.



Audiences will be instructed to adhere to health regulations and to keep cheering to a minimum.