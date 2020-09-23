Bangladesh+tour+of+Sri+Lanka+uncertain

The Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka in line with the ICC Test Championship has become uncertain again.



This is due to a disagreement regarding the period during which the Bangladesh players should be subjected to self-quarantine.



Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) informed the Bangladesh cricket team that after their arrival in Sri Lanka, the foreign team must be quarantined for 14 days.



Previously, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) stated that they are expecting a seven-day quarantine period.



BCB Chairman, Nazmul Hasan stated that if the Bangladesh team which arrives in the country on 26 September is quarantined for 14 days, they would only have about one week to prepare for the first Test match set to be held on 23 October.



He added that it would be difficult to participate in the series under those circumstances.



Meanwhile, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Namal Rajapaksa instructed the SLC officials to discuss with the health authorities regarding the request made by the Bangladesh team and to reevaluate it.



The prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is rampant around the world must still be considered as the top priority.



However, considering the importance of maintaining cricket in this region, in a Twitter message shared, Minister Rajapaksa requested the advice of the National Operation Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak in this regard.