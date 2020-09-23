සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Lionel Messi the highest paid footballer in the world - US $ 126 million

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 - 15:36

Lionel+Messi+the+highest+paid+footballer+in+the+world+-+US+%24+126+million+
Argentina and Barcelona player 'Lionel Messi has been named the world's highest paid footballer this year.

According to Forbes magazine, his income this year is $ 126 million.

Portugal and Juventus' player Cristiano Ronaldo came in second with $ 117 million, followed by Brazil's Neymar, who represents Paris Saint-Germain in France. 

