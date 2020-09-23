Guidelines+for+sports+in+schools+

The Ministry of Education has introduced a series of guidelines for conducting school sports and sports programs aimed at controlling the spread of the coronavirus.
The Ministry of Education announced that all provincial education authorities and sports association leaders have already been informed in this regard.
Accordingly, those involved in school sports in Sri Lanka have been instructed to categorize themselves into four categories, taking into account the risks posed by a coronavirus, according to the provisions of the Ministry of Health.
The Ministry of Education announced that all provincial education authorities and sports association leaders have already been informed in this regard.
Accordingly, those involved in school sports in Sri Lanka have been instructed to categorize themselves into four categories, taking into account the risks posed by a coronavirus, according to the provisions of the Ministry of Health.