Australia won the three-match ODI series against England by two matches to one.



Australia won the third and final match at Old Trafford yesterday by three wickets.



Batting first England scored 302 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs.



Australia reached the target for the loss of 7 wickets in 49.4 overs.



Glenn Maxwell scored 108 runs.



Alex Carey scored 106 runs