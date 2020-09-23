සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A seven-day quarantine period for Bangladesh - a proposal from SriLanka Cricket

Thursday, 17 September 2020 - 16:19

Sri Lanka Cricket has submitted a proposal regarding the period during which the Bangladesh cricket team should be quarantined when visiting Sri Lanka in connection with the ICC Test Championship.

It states that the Bangladesh cricket team should be quarantined for seven days in Bangladesh and seven days after returning to Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Sri Lanka Cricket had announced that the Bangladesh team should be quarantined for 14 days after their arrival for the Test series, but the Bangladesh Cricket Board refused.

However, they stated that they were expecting a seven-day quarantine.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka Cricket has made this new proposal and it is reported that the Ministry of Health and the Bangladesh Cricket Board have not yet agreed to this proposal.

The first match of this Test series is scheduled to start on the 23rd of next month.

